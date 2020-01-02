OmiseGO (OMG) Tops One Day Volume of $37.12 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00008480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Gate.io, GOPAX and Huobi. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $82.85 million and $37.12 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Tokenomy, BitForex, Zebpay, Hotbit, Koinex, Neraex, B2BX, AirSwap, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, COSS, Liqui, ChaoEX, DragonEX, BitMart, Huobi, Coinone, Exmo, Braziliex, IDEX, IDAX, Upbit, Mercatox, Coinrail, Crex24, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Independent Reserve, ZB.COM, Fatbtc, GOPAX, Poloniex, TDAX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Coinnest, ABCC, BitBay, Radar Relay, Bittrex, TOPBTC, Ethfinex, CoinEx, BX Thailand, IDCM, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Bitbns, Bancor Network, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Ovis, DDEX, FCoin, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BigONE, Binance, Iquant, Tidex and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

