Omni Achieves Market Capitalization of $584,885.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Omni has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $584,885.00 and $35.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00014531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00579554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010736 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,782 coins and its circulating supply is 562,466 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.