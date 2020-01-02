Omni Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $182.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Omni has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $720,465.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00018287 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011557 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,783 coins and its circulating supply is 562,467 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

