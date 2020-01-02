Omnitude (ECOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 70.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omnitude Token Profile

Omnitude’s launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech.

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

