OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). OncoCyte posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

NASDAQ:OCX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 132,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,442. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

