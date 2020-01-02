Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.30 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 239.43% from the company’s current price.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.38 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 967.77% and a negative return on equity of 872.01%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Premkumar Reddy acquired 500,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Fruchtman acquired 149,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,885.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 826,055 shares of company stock worth $170,887. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 444.2% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 11,838,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

