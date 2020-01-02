Ondori (RSTR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Ondori has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $178.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ondori coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. During the last week, Ondori has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ondori Profile

Ondori (CRYPTO:RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

