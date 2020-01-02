OneLedger Market Capitalization Tops $2.00 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $380,079.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinEx, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.06023043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036681 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024479 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,225,666 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX, IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.