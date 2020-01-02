OneRoot Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $1.24 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00039123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.61 or 0.05971354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001245 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

