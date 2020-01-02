Ontology Reaches Market Cap of $322.62 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $322.62 million and $71.62 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00007237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, BitMart and Upbit. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000099 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Gate.io, OKEx, Bitbns, Upbit, Binance, BitMart, Indodax, Hotbit, Koinex, Kucoin, Huobi and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.