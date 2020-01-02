Opacity Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Opacity has a market cap of $2.06 million and $7,096.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00187626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.01331864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00122043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,104,564 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

