Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCUL remained flat at $$3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 517,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,985. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $189.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. Research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

