OPCoinX (OPCX) Trading Down 37.9% This Week

OPCoinX (CURRENCY:OPCX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. OPCoinX has a total market cap of $23,076.00 and $1.00 worth of OPCoinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OPCoinX has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. One OPCoinX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OPCoinX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00187089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.01331691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OPCoinX Coin Profile

OPCoinX’s total supply is 163,045,629 coins. The official website for OPCoinX is overpoweredcoin.com. OPCoinX’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin_official.

OPCoinX Coin Trading

OPCoinX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OPCoinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OPCoinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OPCoinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OPCoinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OPCoinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.