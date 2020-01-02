Open Platform (OPEN) Market Capitalization Hits $900,048.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Open Platform has a total market cap of $900,048.00 and approximately $3,708.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00187626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.01331864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00122043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

