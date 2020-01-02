Optimal Shelf Availability Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,461.00 (OSA)

Optimal Shelf Availability Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Optimal Shelf Availability Token has a market cap of $786,797.00 and $1,461.00 worth of Optimal Shelf Availability Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimal Shelf Availability Token token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and CoinEgg. During the last week, Optimal Shelf Availability Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00189280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.01343909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121718 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Optimal Shelf Availability Token Profile

Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s launch date was April 9th, 2018. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en. Optimal Shelf Availability Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc.

Buying and Selling Optimal Shelf Availability Token

Optimal Shelf Availability Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimal Shelf Availability Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimal Shelf Availability Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimal Shelf Availability Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

