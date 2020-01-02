Orbitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,740.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $827,273.00 and $1,740.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00059233 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039635 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00579087 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00233469 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00087350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

