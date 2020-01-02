Orbs (ORBS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $203,853.00

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $203,853.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,016,010,510 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

