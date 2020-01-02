OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$8.20 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC set a C$9.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$4.11 and a 12-month high of C$11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 9.06.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

