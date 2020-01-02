OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.34.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC set a C$9.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.20 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.97. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$4.11 and a 12 month high of C$11.30. The firm has a market cap of $661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

