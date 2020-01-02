Origo (OGO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.98 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Origo has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Origo token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Origo has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,575,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official website is origo.network. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

