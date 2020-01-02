Origo (OGO) Price Hits $0.0077

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Origo token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. Origo has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origo has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.06042359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030873 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036603 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Origo Profile

OGO is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,575,503 tokens. The official website for Origo is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork.

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

