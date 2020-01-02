Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark raised their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$12.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$109.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.3302605 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.84%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

