OST Trading Down 6.7% This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, OST has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, IDCM, Binance and Huobi. OST has a market cap of $6.70 million and $292,306.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OST

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,344,683 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Huobi, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

