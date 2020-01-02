OTOCASH (OTO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,307.00

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, OTOCASH has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OTOCASH token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, Instant Bitex and Escodex. OTOCASH has a market cap of $6.02 million and $23,307.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OTOCASH alerts:

999 (999) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00039139 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000723 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000170 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 219.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OTOCASH Token Profile

OTOCASH (OTO) is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. The official website for OTOCASH is www.otocash.io. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OTOCASH Token Trading

OTOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Escodex and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OTOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OTOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OTOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OTOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.