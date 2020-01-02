OWNDATA (OWN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20,531.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $302,374.00 and $20,531.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050981 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00338379 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014144 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003506 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015025 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000104 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.