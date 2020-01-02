Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will post $306.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.40 million and the highest is $307.17 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $298.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE:OXM opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

