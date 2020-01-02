Oxycoin (OXY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $67,582.00 and $6.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036181 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

