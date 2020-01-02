Oxycoin Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $67,227.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035332 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

