PAC Global Hits 1-Day Volume of $26,761.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 63.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $607,459.00 and $26,761.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 67.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

