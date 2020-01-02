PAC Global Market Cap Hits $1.68 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and Crex24. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $18,401.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 119.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24, Sistemkoin, Graviex, P2PB2B, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

