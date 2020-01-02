PAL Network (PAL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $868.00

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. PAL Network has a total market cap of $152,896.00 and approximately $868.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAL Network has traded down 39% against the dollar. One PAL Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00187311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.01329351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAL Network

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, CPDAX, DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy, CoinBene and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

