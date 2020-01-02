Pandacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $635,215.00 and $9.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded up 70.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

