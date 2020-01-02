Pandacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $659,090.00 and $11.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

