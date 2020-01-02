Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) and Wholehealth Products (NYSE:GWPC) Financial Survey

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) and Wholehealth Products (OTCMKTS:GWPC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

60.1% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and Wholehealth Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas -78.48% 11.90% 7.79% Wholehealth Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Panhandle Oil and Gas and Wholehealth Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wholehealth Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Panhandle Oil and Gas currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 54.87%. Given Panhandle Oil and Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Panhandle Oil and Gas is more favorable than Wholehealth Products.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and Wholehealth Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas $66.04 million 2.74 -$40.74 million $1.00 11.08 Wholehealth Products N/A N/A -$2.91 million N/A N/A

Wholehealth Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas beats Wholehealth Products on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Wholehealth Products Company Profile

Wholehealth Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of in vitro diagnostic tests for over-the-counter and point-of-care use markets. It produces and markets diagnostic test kits for consumer use and for health professionals. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.