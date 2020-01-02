Parachute (PAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $671.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a market capitalization of $108,681.00 and approximately $671.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,560,402 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

