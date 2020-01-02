Parachute Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a market capitalization of $108,629.00 and approximately $1,123.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parachute has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,596,391 tokens. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.