Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Cut to Hold at Investec

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 555 ($7.30) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 580 ($7.63). Investec’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 543 ($7.14) price objective (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

LON PAG opened at GBX 543 ($7.14) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 515.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 468.43. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27.

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total value of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

