ParallelCoin (DUO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00010836 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $238,211.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00572855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011487 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

