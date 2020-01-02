Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.02% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 501,177 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,233,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 279,475 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $121,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 7,818 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $29,864.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,551.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,796 shares of company stock valued at $123,528. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

