Park National Corp OH Acquires 29,171 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 952,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,171 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.3% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,669,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,656,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,364,000 after buying an additional 199,323 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,702,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

