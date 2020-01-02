Park National Corp OH Acquires 294,359 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,359 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $19,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,346,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,611 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,092,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,967 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,753 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,774,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,350,000 after purchasing an additional 893,543 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.