Park National Corp OH Acquires 38,385 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 171.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.46. 4,122,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.12. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

