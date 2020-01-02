Park National Corp OH Acquires 7,332 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,827,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.