Park National Corp OH Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.32. 4,058,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,808. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $245.08 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

