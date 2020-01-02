Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.7% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in 3M by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 820,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in 3M by 40.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in 3M by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

