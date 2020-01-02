Park National Corp OH Buys 38,516 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 730,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 80,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,801,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,506,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $283.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.