Park National Corp OH Buys New Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000. Park National Corp OH owned 0.19% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 494,909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,293,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,011,000 after purchasing an additional 469,403 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,428,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 757,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,902,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.82. 438,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,767. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $60.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.