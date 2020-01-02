Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,341 shares during the period. Park National makes up approximately 8.1% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 9.55% of Park National worth $159,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Park National by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Park National by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Park National by 161.6% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Park National by 52.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $52,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRK shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 price objective on Park National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

PRK stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,977. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

