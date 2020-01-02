Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day moving average is $153.49. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $124.45 and a 1-year high of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

