Park National Corp OH Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,635 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 34,697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $334.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $215.15 and a one year high of $332.88. The company has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.40 and its 200-day moving average is $293.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

